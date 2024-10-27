Turkish Kitchen opened in Chatsworth Road at the end of September – and is starting to make its presence known. I popped in for some lunch on Friday (October 25) to try it out for myself.

It was a pleasant surprise to see how busy it was for a rainy Friday afternoon – but this could well be the perfect place to be on days like that.

“If you haven’t experienced the incredible taste of Turkey yet, now’s your chance!” the business wrote on social media.

“Join us on Chatsworth Road in Worthing for a feast that’ll take your taste buds on a journey. From juicy kebabs to scrumptious baklava, we’ve got it all!

"When it’s wet and windy outside, our amazing team is hard at work baking fresh bread, just for you! Nothing beats the smell of warm, homemade bread to complement your meal.

"Join us at 31 Chapel Road, Worthing for an unforgettable culinary experience that’ll have your taste buds singing!”

At the Turkish Kitchen, the meat is bought and prepared fresh daily – ensuring every bite is packed with flavour and quality.

The homemade bread was served straight to my table and it was very tasty – but I would advise not over-doing it so you have room for the rest of the meal!

For the starter, I had no hesitation in choosing the grilled halloumi on the lunch menu. I was given a very generous portion of the grilled Cyprus halloumi cheese and it was simply divine. I knew it might make me full but it was too good to waste.

I opted for the Adana kebab for the main course. These were lamb minced traditional homemade sauce skewers and grilled. Named after the city of Adana in Turkey, these kebabs are considered the gold standard for minced meat kebabs in the country.

The meat was so easy to eat and full of flavour – I would definitely get this again.

I simply didn’t have enough room for dessert but I took some homemade baklava home with me to try later on. I was glad I did as, having never tried it, I really enjoyed the sweet, flaky pastry.

The rich, layered dessert – common in many countries in the Middle East, Mediterranean, and Central Asia – is made with layers of phyllo dough, chopped nuts, and honey or syrup.

Melanie Peters, from the Worthing and Food & Drink group, shared her enthusiasm. She said: “It's wonderful to see the restaurant getting a fresh coat of paint and a refurbishment. Plus, the fantastic new Turkish restaurant has offers a spacious setting perfect for parties, nights out, or time with friends. I wish them all the luck in their new venture!'

The restaurant manager is Ben Ali Kiran – who previously ran a restaurant and learned his trade in London after moving from Tukey in 1989.

He told me: "I’m really enjoying it and really happy to be here.

“I’ve been in Worthing for three months – I moved here because I wanted to be beside the seaside. The people are very nice and friendly.”

The menu is available online at www.turkishkitchenworthing.co.uk. To book a table, call 01903 367890.

1 . New Turkish restaurant in Worthing The Turkish Kitchen team outside the restaurant in Chatsworth Road Photo: Turkish Kitchen

2 . New Turkish restaurant in Worthing Grilled Cyprus halloumi cheese Photo: Sussex World

3 . New Turkish restaurant in Worthing Adana kebab (lamb minced traditional homemade sauce skewers and grilled) Photo: Sussex World

4 . New Turkish restaurant in Worthing Homemade baklava. The rich, layered dessert – common in many countries in the Middle East, Mediterranean, and Central Asia – is made with layers of phyllo dough, chopped nuts, and honey or syrup. Photo: Sussex World