Plans have been unveiled for a new ‘members club’ – featuring a restaurant and gym-spa – in the site of a former department store in Worthing.

An ‘innovative member’s lifestyle club’, called The Stable Yard, is set to open this coming winter in the historic former Beales site – in South Street.

It comes after plans were revealed for a new food hall, Forest Row, on the opposite side of the building in the Montague Quarter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Completely revitalising the area’, The Stable Yard will be a ‘multifaceted venue’ which will ‘embody the philosophy of don’t live to work, work to live’.

An ‘innovative member’s lifestyle club’, called The Stable Yard, is set to open this coming winter in the historic former Beales site – in South Street. Photo: The Stable Yard

It will feature a restaurant, lounge bar, roof terrace dining and gym-spa, as well as a business apartment hotel and multiple meeting rooms spaces.

Simon Darcy Abbott, a spokesperson for The Stable Yard said: “We have designed some of the best live work, studios and apartments throughout the UK.

"They have been developed in some of the best locations, where you can live, work and enjoy the rest of the time with some of the best food leisure outlets within walking distance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Members do not join to impress, or to be seen. They join to get their work done in stunning surroundings and spend the rest of their time enjoy the week to its fullest.”

Plans were revealed for a new food hall, Forest Row, on the opposite side of the building in the Montague Quarter. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

‘Promising a unique and inclusive experience’, members will be ‘encouraged to strike a perfect work/life balance’. On offer are ‘exceptional leisure amenities’ and a programme of cultural experiences whilst members will also benefit from ‘unparalleled working facilities, all in one vibrant and inspiring setting’.

The Stable Yard said it would respect the Beales department store’s ‘rich history’ which dates back ‘several decades’, adding: “The team are dedicated to preserving the legacy of this beloved establishment, whilst transforming it into a modern and vibrant destination that caters to the needs and desires of the local community.

"We look forward to providing multiple employment opportunities, as well as attracting members from other locations around the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Positioned within the heart of the new club, an exceptional dining experience will be brought to The Stable Yard by a leading global brand, featuring a fusion of Japanese cuisine paired with many locally sourced ingredients.

"From casual lunches to chef experience dinners, the restaurant will be the perfect setting for memorable culinary journeys."

With an ‘exquisite beverage selection to suit every taste’, The Stable Yard said the club's ‘insta-worthy roof terrace’ will ‘provide a totally new experience within Worthing’.

A spokesperson added: “Members can enjoy a secluded outdoor oasis while sipping upon their favourite drinks, indulging in delightful bites and looking out on a stunning new view of the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When members are ready for a little down time after a day’s work, The Stable Yard’s luxurious spa will provide a haven of relaxation and rejuvenation.

"Members can indulge in a variety of treatments, including massages, facials, and body therapies, expertly delivered by a team of skilled and attentive spa professionals.”

The on-site business hotel will also offer rooms, suites and studios – ‘designed to provide all the comforts of home, whilst meeting all productivity needs’.

"Whether it’s a convenient overnight stay in a one bedroom apartment, or a full week in a live and work studio, The Stable Yard can offer the ideal base, with members able to enjoy the freedom of being able to invite friends and family guests to visit, as well as order in food from delivery partner Uber Eats,” the spokesperson added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"State-of-the-art meeting rooms will also be available to members, with each designed to accommodate a variety of business events, conferences, and seminars.

"Equipped with the latest technology and flexible seating arrangements, these spaces provide an ideal environment for productive gatherings. Reading and Library rooms will also provide quiet spaces for members to enjoy.

"This exciting project will not only contribute to the local economy but also create numerous job opportunities within the community. The Stable Yard team are committed to working closely with local artisans, suppliers, and businesses to support the growth and development of Worthing.”