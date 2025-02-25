New yoga studio to open in West Sussex town centre

Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean

Editor/Content editor/Columnist

Published 25th Feb 2025

A new yoga studio is set to open in Worthing.

Posters have gone up in the window of the former A R Brown & Co Solicitors office in Chapel Road, advertising Sanctuary Studios.

Saying the venture is coming soon, the posters suggest the business will offer ‘strength training, mobility and flexibility, yoga, breathwork and sound healing’.

Sanctuary Studios does not appear to have a website or social media account yet, so Sussex World could not contact the owners for more information.

A R Brown & Co moved out of the premises in Chapel Road in 2022, and moved to the former Santander bank in Goring.

It was famous for the many models in the window.

