'Not long now' - This is when Worthing's popular ice rink will open in Steyne Gardens

Steyne Gardens’ temporary ice rink is ‘back and bigger than ever’ for 2025, according to the organisers.

A website post read: “We are pleased to announce Worthing Ice Rink will be re-opening from the 8th November to the 22nd February.

"We know every little helps in the build up to Christmas and that's why we're freezing last years prices to keep Worthing Ice Rink accessible and affordable for our community.”

Standard adult tickets cost £13 at peak times (£11 for off peak). Child tickets (15 and under) are £11.50 at peak times (£10 for off peak).

A family ticket (four skaters including at least two children under 16) costs £44 at peak times and £38 off peak.

The organisers added: “Following the previous success of our supersaver tickets in the last couple of years for selected sessions (13.45 – 17.30, inclusive) on Monday and Tuesdays, we are bringing it back again this year. All tickets will be priced at £6 (not valid during school holidays).”

Worthing Borough Council shared the news with excitement on social media.

A Facebook post read: “Not long now until the ice rink opens for the season – 8th November is just around the corner!”

The first session on Saturday, November 8 will start at 12.30pm.

The Worthing Ice Rink website states: “We welcome skaters of all ages and abilities over the age of four years. Our penguin skate aids are available for hire to assist our skaters if required (height limit of 120cm applies).

"Our café will be open daily offering hot drinks and snacks to skaters and non-skaters alike. Our café will this year be serving hot crepes, hot dogs and chips as well as other delightful goodies.

"Sessions will run from 13.45 until 21.00 Monday to Friday during term time and from 10.00 to 21.00 during weekends and school holidays.

"Our rink is wheelchair accessible and we welcome wheelchair users on any sessions. Carer’s skate for free and there is no need to book a carer’s ticket. Carer’s may be asked for ID.”

Find out more at www.worthingicerink.com/.

