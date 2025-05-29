A seaside café in Littlehampton has been named among the best in the UK by two national publications.

The East Beach Cafe was first named in an Conde Nast Traveller article as being one of the best beach shack restaurants in the UK.

The article stated: “Groundbreaking architecture by Thomas Heatherwick and modern British classics deliver a bolt of contemporary to this otherwise unreconstructed seaside town. East Beach Cafe, with its layered organic curves, evokes driftwood from the outside, and feels cosy and cave-like within. They serve breakfast and lunch every day, as well as dinners on Friday and Saturday featuring healthy, punchy dishes.”

Then, an article by The Times listed the business among the 19 best places to eat beside the sea.

The Times' deputy food editor Hannah Evans described the East Beach Cafe as 'one of the most distinct' beach cafés in Britain. Photo: Andy Stagg

Deputy food editor Hannah Evans wrote: “This is one of the most distinct beach cafés in Britain. Not just because it’s housed in a ‘copper armadillo’ of a building designed by the architect Thomas Heatherwick, but because the food is also exceptional – sea bream ceviche and sea herb salad, wild seabass with caviar and lemon beurre blanc and prawn tacos — and can be eaten either inside (the folding doors open on a warm day) or alfresco on the pebbles of East Beach.”

Jane Wood, owner of East Beach Cafe, was delighted with the recognition.

She said: “My inspiration to build EB café came from my love of the English seaside and the need to carry out cultural projects of a higher quality than has been done here in the recent past.

"In collaboration with Anita Roddick and support from CABE we were able to build the longest bench, as part of the regeneration. We need to bring back the glamour of the late Victorian period when it was first developed by the Duke of Norfolk as a seaside resort.”

Jane Wood, owner of East Beach Cafe, said: “My inspiration to build EB café came from my love of the English seaside and the need to carry out cultural projects of a higher quality than has been done here in the recent past." Photo: Carla Barber

General manager Siabhon Jones said it is ‘truly special’ to have Littlehampton showcased, and ‘we're excited for more people to discover its charm’.

She added: “While the fantastic articles in The Times and Conde Nast were brilliant for East Beach Cafe, the real joy was seeing Littlehampton celebrated on a national stage just ahead of summer.

"This town, with its stunning, spacious beach, picturesque dunes, and wonderful mix of traditional and modern seaside businesses, is a true hidden gem.”

Find out more at www.eastbeachcafe.co.uk