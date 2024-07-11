Opening date announced for new upmarket wine bar in Horsham

By Sarah Page
Published 11th Jul 2024, 10:32 BST
An opening date has been announced for a new upmarket wine bar in Horsham.

Over 25’s bar D’Arcy’s – named after the daughter of bar owner Paul Davies – opens for business in Piries Place tomorrow (Friday July 12).

The bar advertises that it is ‘offering quality wines and indulgent food within a beautiful atmosphere’ and adds: “We are proud to offer a wide range of carefully selected wines, with our welcoming and knowledgeable staff on hand to assist you in making your selection, you can be sure that you will find the perfect drink for your occasion.”

It says that “expert staff are excited to share their knowledge and expertise, whether you wish to pair a drink with our small plates or try something outside your usual choices, we can help you select the perfect wine.

D'Arcy's wine bar in Piries Place, HorshamD'Arcy's wine bar in Piries Place, Horsham
D'Arcy's wine bar in Piries Place, Horsham

"With a laid-back atmosphere and beautiful interior, our bar is the perfect place to relax and feel taken care of.”

The new wine bar is also planning to cater for corporate events and private parties and offer special tasting events aimed at both wine enthusiasts and novices.

It will be open from midday until 1am on Fridays and Saturdays, midday to 11pm on Sundays and from 4pm to midnight on Wednesday and Thursdays.

