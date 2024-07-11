Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An opening date has been announced for a new upmarket wine bar in Horsham.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over 25’s bar D’Arcy’s – named after the daughter of bar owner Paul Davies – opens for business in Piries Place tomorrow (Friday July 12).

The bar advertises that it is ‘offering quality wines and indulgent food within a beautiful atmosphere’ and adds: “We are proud to offer a wide range of carefully selected wines, with our welcoming and knowledgeable staff on hand to assist you in making your selection, you can be sure that you will find the perfect drink for your occasion.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It says that “expert staff are excited to share their knowledge and expertise, whether you wish to pair a drink with our small plates or try something outside your usual choices, we can help you select the perfect wine.

D'Arcy's wine bar in Piries Place, Horsham

"With a laid-back atmosphere and beautiful interior, our bar is the perfect place to relax and feel taken care of.”

The new wine bar is also planning to cater for corporate events and private parties and offer special tasting events aimed at both wine enthusiasts and novices.

It will be open from midday until 1am on Fridays and Saturdays, midday to 11pm on Sundays and from 4pm to midnight on Wednesday and Thursdays.