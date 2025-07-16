A new book shop is set to open in Littlehampton later this month.

Tracey Harriman will be running the Arcade Bookshop, with her son Adam, at 86 High Street.

The confirmed opening date is Saturday, July 26.

Tracey said: “I've been an avid reader all my life and, for a few years, I did some book blogging and reviewing.

“It’s recently hit home that life is too short and, if I don't do something like this now, I'm never going to do it.

“It got to the point where I thought, what's the worst that can happen? I'm not afraid to fail.

"Now's the time to give it a go.”

Tracey used to be the manager of a jewellers before becoming a funeral director.

"I absolutely loved being a funeral arranger – there's nothing more humbling,” Tracey said.

“It's an absolute honour and a privilege to help families do the last thing they can do for a loved one.

“But I'm really looking forward to being able to smile more.

“It's not about owning the shop – no one ever got rich from doing something like this. It's more about wanting to do something that I will enjoy. It will be a happy place, where I love the job.”

This will be another much-needed boost for the high street in Littlehampton, after news that a pizza restaurant will be opening in the town.

Arun District Council has also announced the launch of the Littlehampton Retail Start-Up Grant Scheme – a new initiative aimed at ‘revitalising the town centre’ by supporting independent retailers to ‘open in vacant units’.

This comes after concerns were raised about the future of the town centre.

A reader letter – sent to this newspaper in June – claimed that the West Sussex seaside town is a ‘shell of its former self’, and is ‘lacking a shopping centre of any use to its residents’.

Tracey said: “There's been massive negativity [about the town]. In recent months, we've seen a bit of a turnaround. People, when they're making negative comments, are being shut down, which is really good.

“It shows that the town is being more supportive, and there seems to be more people coming into the town as well now.

“There's the anti-social behaviour element that's really hard to get away from but, if we all pull together as businesses and support each other – and the town supports us – then things can only be good.”

Since announcing the opening of her new shop on social media, Tracey said she has been ‘absolutely showered with positivity’.

But she acknowledged: “It's one thing everyone wanting it and being positive about it – it's a different thing translating it into sales and making it a success.

“Fingers crossed but I'm not afraid of failing. I need to give it a go, and I really just hope that it does work out to be something positive for the town.”

Tracey runs a bereavement group at Creative Heart – a not-for-profit community hub and arts café in Littlehampton.

“I shall be doing things like that in the shop as well, in the evenings,” she said. “There will be community groups running, so hopefully that will help bring people together as well.

"It will also be somewhere for people to go to get a present.”

Mayor of Littlehampton, councillor Alan Butcher, will be opening the shop on Saturday, July 26. There will also be Comic-Con characters posing for photos for the opening day.

Tracey also revealed that she will have a shelf of second hand fiction books, ‘all in good condition’. She said the sales of these will go towards buying new books for children ‘who don't have any of their own’.

Find out more at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61576988324989