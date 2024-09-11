Opening date for new Sussex bakery revealed
The national chain announced on its website that its latest branch will open its doors on Thursday, September 19.
A message on its website reads: “We will open our neighbourhood bakery in Worthing on 19th of September 2024. Serving GAIL’s artisan sourdough breads, pastries, sandwiches, and cakes alongside our specialty House Blend coffee.”
The news comes after an illuminated sign for the bakery, located in Warwick Street, was put up this week.
The site used to be occupied by Masterchef winner Kenny Tutt’s flagship Worthing restaurant, Pitch, which closed in July 2023.
Signs still in the windows of the bakery are directing people to a website where they can apply for jobs, and the GAIL’s app, which will give customers a free drink when downloaded.
When it opens next week, GAIL’s will offer indoor and outdoor seating. It will serve bread, pastries, cakes, breakfasts and lunches, as well as pantry foods including jams, spreads, crackers, biscuits and coffee, and food from the fridge like cured meats, cheese, butter and eggs.
The first GAIL’s bakery opened in London’s Hampstead High Street in 2005. Today, the company has bakeries in neighbourhoods in and around London, Oxford, Brighton and beyond. In Sussex, there are already branches in Horsham, Brighton, Hove and Lewes.
