Popular bakery chain GAIL’s will open its Worthing branch this month.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The national chain announced on its website that its latest branch will open its doors on Thursday, September 19.

A message on its website reads: “We will open our neighbourhood bakery in Worthing on 19th of September 2024. Serving GAIL’s artisan sourdough breads, pastries, sandwiches, and cakes alongside our specialty House Blend coffee.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The news comes after an illuminated sign for the bakery, located in Warwick Street, was put up this week.

The new GAIL's bakery in Worthing's town centre will open this month (September, 2024) Picture: Katherine HM

The site used to be occupied by Masterchef winner Kenny Tutt’s flagship Worthing restaurant, Pitch, which closed in July 2023.

Signs still in the windows of the bakery are directing people to a website where they can apply for jobs, and the GAIL’s app, which will give customers a free drink when downloaded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When it opens next week, GAIL’s will offer indoor and outdoor seating. It will serve bread, pastries, cakes, breakfasts and lunches, as well as pantry foods including jams, spreads, crackers, biscuits and coffee, and food from the fridge like cured meats, cheese, butter and eggs.

The first GAIL’s bakery opened in London’s Hampstead High Street in 2005. Today, the company has bakeries in neighbourhoods in and around London, Oxford, Brighton and beyond. In Sussex, there are already branches in Horsham, Brighton, Hove and Lewes.