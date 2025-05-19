A new Waitrose store is set to open in West Sussex this month.

The Little Waitrose convenience store will be located in Southwick Square, Southwick, and will open at 8am on Thursday, May 29.

As our photograph shows, building work is ongoing at what was a vacant unit – which will become only the seventh new store Waitrose has opened in the UK in the last seven years.

A spokesman for Waitrose said: “The new store has created 22 new jobs with all new employees becoming Partners in the John Lewis Partnership, the UK’s largest employed owned company which Waitrose is part of, along with John Lewis department stores.

“It will become only the second shop Waitrose has opened in the UK in seven years and will help shape the blueprint for future Waitrose convenience stores with the supermarket planning to open up to 100 new convenience stores in the next five years.

“After the store opens at 8am on its first day, trading hours for the shop will be 7am-10pm from Monday to Sunday. More details on what the store will offer its new customers will be shared soon.”

Newly appointed shop manager, Lauren Eastman, said: “Southwick is a great location for us and we cannot wait to become part of the local community. We are looking forward to welcoming our new customers at the end of the month and having the opportunity to share the quality of service and products our brand is synonymous with even more people from the area.”