Plans for the opening of a new upmarket coffee shop in Horsham town centre have moved a step further forward.

Trading Post Coffee Roasters is to open in West Street – and has now submitted a licence application to Horsham District Council to allow it to sell alcohol on the premises.

The coffee shop says it aims to sell brunch food items, coffee and ‘a small cocktail menu.’

Its premises are on the site of the former Specsavers store in West Street and has seating areas across two floors. It aims to open from Monday – Sunday from 7.30am – 7pm.

Trading Post Coffee Roasters has branches in Lewes, Chichester and Brighton. It was first launched in 2017 when it opened its first venue in Ship Street, Brighton, with a coffee roastery, coffee bar, and eatery.