A new café in Worthing will open one day later than planned.

Caffe Oak is set to open at Unit 2 in Stanford Square, off Warwick Street – in the unit previously occupied by AyVel Cafe.

The planned opening date was Monday, June 9 but there has been a slight delay.

“We’ve had to postpone the launch due to some last-minute technical issues at the venue,” a Facebook post read.

"Our new opening date is Tuesday, 10th June at 8:00 AM.”

An earlier promotional post on social media encouraged people to ‘pop in for a proper breakfast, your favourite coffee, or a relaxed brunch with friends’.

"Whether you’re craving a cosy seat or just good vibes – Caffe Oak is here to make your day better,” the business owners added.

“Follow us @caffeoakworthing and come be part of our very first day – we can’t wait to welcome you!”

On its website, Caffe Oak says it wants to be a space for moments of calm. It says: “Caffe Oak was born from a simple idea: to create a third space where connection and ritual meet. A place between home and work where the community can gather, converse, and enjoy moments of calm.

“Inspired by the natural beauty of Worthing and the slow, intentional craft of artisan coffee, we've created a space that honours both tradition and innovation.

“Every cup we serve and every dish we prepare is made with intention, using locally-sourced ingredients whenever possible, and crafted to awaken your senses.”

A menu on the website shows it will be serving breakfast and brunch dishes.

Meanwhile, a new Asian supermarket has opened its doors in Worthing.

AsiaMart – an Asian food supermarket – has moved into the Montague Street property previously occupied by Carphone Warehouse.