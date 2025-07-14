A new pizza restaurant is set to open in Littlehampton.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fiordilatte is to become the newest addition to the West Sussex town. Since 2015, the restaurant chain has served authentic Neapolitan pizza with a 24-hour fermented sourdough base, topped with fresh ingredients. The dough is made nightly and baked at 450°C in a custom oven built by Naples artisans.

Fiordilatte, which already has a branch in Stanford Square, Worthing, will open its newest eatery at 52 High Street in Littlehampton. The property was previously occupied by Istanbul Turkish Restaurant & Cocktail Bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New signage has appeared at the site, revealing that Fiordilatte, Sourdough Pizza & Artisan Gelato is ‘opening soon’. Among the offerings will be pizza, pasta, ice cream and cocktails.

Fiordilatte, which already has a branch in Stanford Square, Worthing, will open its newest eatery at 52 High Street in Littlehampton. The property was previously occupied by Istanbul Turkish Restaurant & Cocktail Bar. Photo: Sussex World

The business’ website outlines the ethos of ‘bringing Naples to Littlehampton’, adding: "We bring authentic Neapolitan pizzas. Our pizzas revolutionize the Neapolitan staples with a sourdough base, fresh authentic ingredients, and slow fermentation.

"Fiordilatte allows its sourdough to rise for at least 24 hours before baking at 450°C in a custom-built oven crafted by artisans from Naples. Indeed, the dough is freshly made every night, true to Naples-style pizza."

The owners said they will open with a ‘special offer’, which is yet to be announced.

The opening time hours will be: Monday – Thursday : 11am – 9pm; Friday – Saturday: 11am – 10.30pm and Sunday: 11am – 9pm.