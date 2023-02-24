The owner of a Chicehster pub has said he is confident retrospective plans will be approved.

The Crafty Bishop opened in Deanery Close in July last year. The bar has all the correct licensing but it emerged this week the site had opened without the correct planning permission.

The owners have since submitted a retrospective application to change the building’s use from a hot food takeaway to a unique use which will allow the venue to sell alcohol for consumption on the site and to takeaway. It also seeks permission for the building of two pergolas either side of the property.

Speaking to Sussex World today (Friday, February 24), one of the bar’s owners, Declan Marshall, said he was ‘absolutely’ confident the planning permission would be approved, and said: “We have submitted two retrospective planning applications to the council. One for the change of use to the property and one for the outside. The council has been fully supportive of the application and we continue to liaise with them to get the correct planning in place.”

Beer stock image