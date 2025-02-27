Owners of Horsham village shop put business up for sale

Owners of a much-loved Horsham village shop are putting the business up for sale.

Geoff and Tanya Sarbutts have run the shop – Bearing Gifts in Southwater – for the past six years but are now giving up the business to help care for a family member who is unwell.

Geoff said they had decided on the move ‘with great sadness.’ He added: “We have had a wonderful six years running this amazing village shop but, due to our elderly mother/mother-in-law showing signs of dementia and requiring a considerable amount of care, we have had to make the difficult decision to sell.”

But the couple are not moving yet. “We are looking for someone passionate and committed to take this business over,” said Geoff. “However, we envisage that the process will take some time to complete – possibly between one and two years – so we will be here as owners for some time to come still.”

He said that he and Tanya had found it ‘a privilege to serve the Southwater community’ and paid tribute to their committed staff and thanked customers for their support.

And customers themselves have taken to social media to express their sadness at the couple leaving and their gratitude for Geoff and Tanya’s contribution to the community.

One said: “Such sad news. It’s been an excellent shop.” Another told the couple: “Such a lovely, unique shop, and helpful staff, so sorry you need to sell it.” Another added: “Such sad news. It’s always been my ‘go to’ place for cards, gifts and lovely Belgian chocolates.”

Another customer commented: “This is a lovely shop and symbolises Southwater.” And another: “So sorry to hear about this and the reason for selling the business. Your shop provides an essential service to the community.”