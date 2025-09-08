Owners of new Billingshurst cafe 'blown away' by village welcome
Colairo's opened its doors – on the site of the former Truffles Bakery – for the first time last week.
And the owners, who are looking to recruit a chef, took to social media to thank people for making them welcome. They said: “We just wanted to say the BIGGEST thank you to everyone who has popped in over our first three days – we’ve been blown away by the warm welcome, patience, and support from the village.
"Myself, Mama and Papa Colairo have been working hard to keep up without a chef, and it’s been such a joy serving you all.”
They added: “Thank you for making the start of our journey so special, it’s been great meeting you all!”
The cafe will be open on Monday to Saturday from 7am to 5.30pm and from 8am-4pm on Sundays.