Paint-a-bag-workshop to open in Worthing town centre – and they'll be offering kids parties

Another new business is coming to Worthing town centre.

Vintage Looks: Paint A Bag Workshop will open in The Broadway on Brighton Road, in the space formerly occupied by Whyte Weddings bridal boutique. A poster in the door of the shop says the grand opening will be on July 5.

The business, run by Mary, is a ‘sustainable alternative to pottery painting’ and offers a chance for individuals, children and groups to paint a bag they can take home with them.

On its website it says: “My name is Mary. I’m a qualified nursery nurse, who for the past 30 years has worked in numerous different care/educational settings. Working with children from birth to adults aged sixty five years and above.

“I’m a mother of a twenty five year old and a grandmother to a five year old!

“I’ve always had an incline for the arts and crafts, but not in any rigid form, (the messier, the better!).

“I have always wanted to set up a provision for the general public to enjoy whilst at the same time promote recycling (helping the environment of the future). Enabling the participants to have a keepsake to take away at minimal cost!”

Vintage Looks also says there will be no studio fee – just pay for the bag and materials, no rules or boundaries, and it is suitable for all ages.

Private parties and sessions will be able to be booked in advance.

It comes hot on the heels of new café Il Foxo, which opened in Montague Place last month. While details of a new patisserie opening in the town centre were also revealed recently.

For more information, see the website: www.vintagelooks.co.uk