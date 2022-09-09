Petworth Fringe is back with packed programme - here's what you need to know

sdfs by Mathew Teague

Samia Malik will be in the Leconfield Hall, Petworth on September 15 at 7.45pm. British-Pakistani Samia Malik writes, performs and produces bilingual Urdu and English songs, exploring contemporary issues around identity, race and gender.

Spokesman Arthur Bullard said: “Her electric performances weave soaring Eastern melodies, electronics and Indian percussion together with her own visual art.”

Martin Turner ex Wishbone Ash, Leconfield Hall, Petworth, Sept 17, 7.45pm

“In 1969, when Martin Turner co-founded Wishbone Ash little did he know that their music would go on to define the 70s for their fans. Like all great rock bands, they have had disagreements leading to departures and arrivals and lawsuits. Through all this time Martin has remained steadfast, followed his heart and, apart from a brief period producing, stayed performing. Martin's arrival in Petworth, to perform Wishbone Ash's 1972 album Argus, arguably their definitive work, followed by 1973's Wishbone Four, their first self-produced album, promises an epic night.”

Skinner & Twitch + Greg Hancock, Leconfield Hall, Petworth, September 18, 7.45pm. Skinner & T’Witch combine comedy and satire with folk, flamenco and theatre-style songs.

“Greg Hancock is one of the most original and skillful guitarists on the acoustic scene and was shortlisted for Fatea 2021 Album of the Year.”

Seann Walsh – Back From The Bed, Leconfield Hall, Petworth, Sept 28, 7.45pm

Mission Impossible + Choro Bandido, Leconfield Hall, Petworth, September 24, 7.45pm

Arthur said: “For our traditional Big Saturday Night, this year we’ve invited London’s Mission Impossible Soul Band to get us up and moving. Inspired by the Blues Brothers soul revival of the mid-80s, the high-energy eight-piece are led by their own Queen of Soul Bernie and fill dance floors all over the UK and Europe. They’ll be supported by fringe favourites and samba specialists Choro Bandido.”

Emily Barker + Naomi Bedford Trio, Leconfield Hall , Petworth, Sept 30, 7.45pm. Emily Barker is an award-winning singer-songwriter, known for the theme to the BBC’s successful crime drama Wallander, starring Kenneth Branagh.

Her latest album, A Dark Murmuration of Words hit number one on the Official Americana Album chart in the UK.

Charity Opera Gala – Classical Singers Co, Leconfield Hall, Petworth, Sept 25, 2.30pm.

“Classical Singers C. present a recital of songs and arias for a London Marathon charity fundraiser in aid of Action for A-T. Classical Singers Co will be joined by some of their students in this recital of favourite songs and arias including a selection of songs from Ralph Vaughan Williams’s Songs of Travel.”