Worthing Pier has been closed temporarily ‘as a safety precaution’ after ‘one of its supports was damaged in the recent severe weather’, the borough council revealed in a statement.

"While the council’s engineers were carrying out a regular inspection of the pier, they identified that in recent days part of the underside of the structure had unfortunately suffered what is believed to be storm damage.

"It is believed to be the first time in more than 25 years that such an event has happened in Worthing.”

As a result of the pier’s closure, two restaurants are adversely affected.

Perch on the Pier and Tern fine dining restaurants have been contacting customers today (Thursday, October 10) to discuss the next steps for their bookings.

A Perch spokesperson said: “Our main concern is looking after both our guests who have reservations with us over the next week and our staff.

"We are already contacting all guests and will do all we can to accommodate you in our other Perch venues.”

Tern head chef Johnny Stanford, who is searching for a temporary home for the business, said: “This is inevitably resulting in Tern being closed for the rest of this week and most probably next.

"Whilst we are pleased that the council are resolving to fix these issues immediately, we’re obviously devastated to have to close for an extended period at such short notice.

“We are doing our best to come up with a contingency plan in terms of securing a venue for the next week or so, and will keep you posted on that as soon as we know more."

The council said its priority is the safety of the public so, ‘on the advice of independent structural engineers’, it has brought in contractors to ‘make sure the pier is safe and to carry out repairs’.

The spokesperson added: “In the meantime the council has closed the pier until that work has been completed.

"The repair can only take place at a spring low tide, when the tide goes far enough out for the work to be done safely.

"The intention is that the work will begin on the next spring tide, on October 15. It could take several days to complete in suitable weather conditions.

"In the meantime, watercraft including boats and paddleboards must not go under the pier. The council has contacted local fishermen and harbour authorities about this.

"The council is grateful for everyone’s patience while the repairs take place, in particular the pier businesses and their staff. Although the closure is frustrating, keeping everyone safe has to come first.”

1 . Worthing Pier closure New drone photos show a deserted Worthing Pier which has closed indefinitely for safety reasons. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

