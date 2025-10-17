Photos: Worthing's popular ice rink is taking shape in Steyne Gardens

The popular winter attraction is ‘back and bigger than ever’ for 2025, according to the organisers.

A website post read: “We are pleased to announce Worthing Ice Rink will be re-opening from the 8th November to the 22nd February.

"We know every little helps in the build up to Christmas and that's why we're freezing last years prices to keep Worthing Ice Rink accessible and affordable for our community.”

Standard adult tickets cost £13 at peak times (£11 for off peak). Child tickets (15 and under) are £11.50 at peak times (£10 for off peak).

A family ticket (four skaters including at least two children under 16) costs £44 at peak times and £38 off peak.

Skaters of all ages and abilities over the age of four years are welcomed. Penguin skate aids are available for hire to assist skaters if required (a height limit applies).

A café will be open daily offering hot drinks and snacks.

Sessions at the rink run from 1.45pm until 9pm (Monday to Friday during term time), and from 10am to 9pm (during weekends and school holidays).

1 . Ice rink is back Photos show that a temporary ice rink is taking shape once again in Worthing’s Steyne Gardens. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

