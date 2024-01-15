A new hotel is expected to open in East Sussex this summer following a multi-million pound investment.

The newly-launched Everly Hotels Collection has introduced its first ‘stunning new hotel’ – the The White Horses in Rottingdean.

“Online bookings are now open for 2024 with balcony rooms featuring uninterrupted sea views,” a spokesperson for the hotel said.

"Opening in early summer 2024 and situated on the East Sussex coastline, a stone’s throw from Brighton, The White Horses is a new premium hotel set to transform the Rottingdean seafront with beautifully appointed accommodation and dining filled with local influences.

"This first property from the Everly Hotels Collection will have 32 bedrooms and 290 covers and will open to the public later this year following a multi-million pound investment and build.”

‘Boutique style married with local charm’, The Everly Hotels Collection will ‘deliver modern comfort and sophistication’ – with ‘stories of local discovery and intrigue’.

The hotel group said each of its buildings will be ‘thoughtful in design’, connecting the local area with ‘hidden gems in prime locations’.

"A gateway for the curious to explore, the collection will team neighbourhood storytelling with surprises to encourage the discovery of vibrant towns, architectural gems, and local legends,” the spokesperson added.

"The first property in the Everly Hotels Collection, The White Horses commands a unique promenade location. Perfectly situated for a morning on the beach, or evening cliff top strolls, the hotel’s position affords direct access to the seafront with clear uninterrupted views from either the hotel’s superior balconied sea view guest rooms, or its premium terrace for drinks or dining.

“Offering one of the best locations on the south coast, the multi-million-pound refurbishment will offer contemporary and comfortable interiors that connect beautifully with the local area, inspired by the property’s glamorous and indulgent 1930s past.”

Early bookings are now open, with a range of rooms including superior rooms, balconies overlooking the seascape and junior suites with roll-top feature baths. For an ‘additional local touch’, suites are individually named and designed to celebrate local legends and folklore. You can book online at https://www.thewhitehorseshotel-rottingdean.co.uk

Vincent Madden, managing director of the Everly Hotels Collection, said the announcement of its first hotel is a ‘big milestone’, adding: “A completely unique project, balancing the timeless comfort guests expect from an upscale boutique hotel, with experiences that are very much rooted in the local area – a meeting point for locals and guests alike.

“The White Horses is deeply grounded in the community, and we’re committed to supporting local, so when the doors do open you can expect selected local produce, and seasonal ingredients to be featured on our menus.

"Our striking discovery bar will stock local wines, ales and spirits complemented by the local larder offering treats, mementos, and gifts from our local partners.”

1 . Plans for new hotel in East Sussex revealed The newly-launched Everly Hotels Collection has introduced its first ‘stunning new hotel’ – the The White Horses in Rottingdean. Photo: Everly Hotels Collection

2 . Plans for new hotel in East Sussex revealed The newly-launched Everly Hotels Collection has introduced its first ‘stunning new hotel’ – the The White Horses in Rottingdean. Photo: Everly Hotels Collection

3 . Plans for new hotel in East Sussex revealed The newly-launched Everly Hotels Collection has introduced its first ‘stunning new hotel’ – the The White Horses in Rottingdean. Photo: Everly Hotels Collection

4 . Plans for new hotel in East Sussex revealed The newly-launched Everly Hotels Collection has introduced its first ‘stunning new hotel’ – the The White Horses in Rottingdean. Photo: Everly Hotels Collection