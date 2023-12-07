Plans outlined to build houses in Sussex country pub car park
Pub management company Punch Partnerships is currently seeking planning permission from Horsham District Council to build two semi-detached houses next to The Owl pub in Dorking Road, Kingsfold.
If approval is given, the company says it plans to sell the development site and re-invest the proceeds into the pub.
It proposes to site the two three-bedroom properties in the pub’s car park next to the pub itself. A new access route would be built for the pub with the reconfiguration of a delivery bay and beer garden.
Agents for the pub company – PLC Architects – say in a statement to the council: “The proposed development retains the existing public house as a functioning business and community facility, such that the proposal will have no impact on the operation of the business.”
They say it would mean cutting the number of customer parking spaces at The Owl from 63 to 50 but maintain that number would be adequate.
The proposed houses would be accessed from an existing entrance in Marches Road and be separate from the pub.
The Owl would remain open during and following the development if planning permission is granted.
Experts say that water neutrality issues could be achieved through the careful design of the properties and the use of efficient fixtures and fittings within the houses.
Roof water captured from a rainwater harvesting system would be utilised, they say, in flushing toilets, washing machines and for external use.