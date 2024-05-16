Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans are being drawn up to change the use of a Sussex village agricultural field into a dog walking and exercise area.

Planning permission is being sought from Horsham District Council for the switch on 1.68 acres of land off Kent Street, Cowfold.

Agents Acorus Rural Property Services say in a report to the council that the land has been used historically for the grazing of livestock in connection with an adjacent poultry farm.

“The poultry farm is no longer in operation, with the subject site having been lotted into plots and sold for alternative uses. Given the scale of the holding it is not feasible for it to operate as an agricultural business. As a result, alternative uses of the land are sought.”

Plans are being put forward to change the use of a field in Cowfold from agriculture to dog walking

They say that since the pandemic “dog ownership has increased significantly with many first-time dog owners uncomfortable with their dogs mixing with other dogs and puppies requiring safe secure training areas.

"Some dogs are reactive to other dogs, which means they are nervous in the company of other dogs and other environmental challenges. This in turn has led to a rising need for safe, secure exercise areas where there are fewer distractions.

“Furthermore, a limited number of safe places are available where dogs can be released off the lead to exercise safely. The exclusive use of the field will give customers space and peace of mind knowing that they will not meet other dogs and provide a quiet environment for training.”

It is planned to have the field available to dog walkers year-round from dawn to dusk with people booking on-line to use it.

“With more people owning dogs, there is an increasing need for dog walking services and the proposed use would enable a professional dog walker or trainer to exercise/train a number of dogs at any one time without the risk of dogs escaping or annoying other dog walkers,” say the agents.