Police have launched an appeal after a shoplifter assaulted a member of staff at a Chichester shop.

Officers are looking to a identify a man in relation to the incident after a man went into the Co-op in Stockbridge Road on Sunday July.

The suspect allegedly filled his basket will items before leaving without paying. The man later returned and attempted to steal more products before assaulting a member of staff, police have said.

Police have now released a CCTV image of the man as officers work to identify the man pictured.

Witnesses or anyone with information which could help should come forward by reporting online or calling 101 and quoting serial 1273 of 09/07.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “He is described as a white man, approximately 25 years old with light coloured short hair.

“At the time of the offence, he was wearing a black t-shirt and black shorts. He was also wearing black and white Adidas sliders.