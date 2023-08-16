BREAKING
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel

Police launch appeal after shoplifter assaults Chichester shop staff

Police have launched an appeal after a shoplifter assaulted a member of staff at a Chichester shop.
By Joe Stack
Published 16th Aug 2023, 16:59 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 16:59 BST

Officers are looking to a identify a man in relation to the incident after a man went into the Co-op in Stockbridge Road on Sunday July.

The suspect allegedly filled his basket will items before leaving without paying. The man later returned and attempted to steal more products before assaulting a member of staff, police have said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police have now released a CCTV image of the man as officers work to identify the man pictured.

Witnesses or anyone with information which could help should come forward by reporting online or calling 101 and quoting serial 1273 of 09/07.Witnesses or anyone with information which could help should come forward by reporting online or calling 101 and quoting serial 1273 of 09/07.
Witnesses or anyone with information which could help should come forward by reporting online or calling 101 and quoting serial 1273 of 09/07.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “He is described as a white man, approximately 25 years old with light coloured short hair.

“At the time of the offence, he was wearing a black t-shirt and black shorts. He was also wearing black and white Adidas sliders.

“Witnesses or anyone with information which could help should come forward by reporting online or calling 101 and quoting serial 1273 of 09/07.”