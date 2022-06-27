Popular hotel in Emsworth is put on the market for £3.4m

The 42-bedroom hotel in Havant Road was originally built as two substantial residential properties, which has been extensively re-developed and extended over time and is popular with both returning guests staying over night as well as a venue for meetings and weddings.

The venue’s owners the Hughes family have loved the venue for many years but have decided to retire and they hope a new owner can help it grow and success further.

Simon Hughes said “After 15 years of successful Hughes family ownership, semi-retirement is calling. We have thoroughly enjoyed our time running the business and are very proud of our achievements.

The Brookfield Hotel in Emsworth is up for sale

"The hotel is loved by many and we now hope to find a buyer that will share the same passion. We recognise that it is time for fresh eyes and ideas to drive Brookfield forward and onto even greater success.”

The hotel boasts a restaurant for 80 covers, four meeting and events rooms, lounge and bar for 30 covers and a car park to hold 70 cars. At the rear of the hotel, the Hermitage Suite can host up to 130 people.

Josh Sullivan, associate director at Hotels Agency team at Colliers, which is marketing the hotel, said: “The Brookfield Hotel has been operated by our clients for almost two decades and in that time the family has created an established and consistent profitable business.