Popular village pub reopens after major refurbishment

A Surrey village pub that has long proved popular with people across the border in Sussex has reopened following a major refurb.

The Onslow Arms at West Clandon has re-emerged with a dynamic new look and a reimagined menu that revives the pub’s roots as a foodie destination.

At the pub’s helm is new general manager Joao Goncalo and new head chef Jonah Niedlich who are bringing warm hospitality and community spirit back to The Onslow.

The menus have been transformed to celebrate much-loved classics with a modern touch. Starters include devilled kidneys on sourdough with garlic and pickled walnuts; a pork scotch egg with house-made Young’s beer mustard; and a local favourite – Shropshire chicken satay salad with spring onion.

Mains include The Onslow’s take on a curry – an 18-hour beef shortrib and bone marrow madras with wild rice and a seasonally changing pakora, currently made with sea purslane and samphire foraged from the Norfolk Broads.

There is also the 12oz Dingley Dell bacon chop, grilled to perfection and topped with a fried hen’s egg, triple-cooked chips and tangy pineapple chutney. For a taste of the sea there is Monkfish scampi freshly landed off Brixham Harbour and served with samphire tartare sauce, lemon and skinny fries.

Sundays play host to a cracking roast, piled-high with slow-roasted cuts of meats with a choice of West country rump of beef; Sutton Hubbard chicken; Dingley Dell pork belly Porchetta; or the Vegan cauliflower and chickpea wellington.

Each comes accompanied by all the trimmings including loads of crispy roast potatoes, larger-than-life double-egg Yorkies, seasonal vegetables and lashings of gravy.

The refurbishment itself has created an elegant and welcoming space with rustic wooden floors, exposed beams and a roaring fireplace that brings warmth to every corner on chilly evenings.

Outdoors, the ‘Secret Garden’ is one of the area’s best and expansive spots for enjoying al fresco dining complete with umbrellas, heaters and The Barn – a cosy wooden retreat, allowing guests to enjoy the outdoors in any season.

As for drinks, customers will find expertly kept craft beers and real ales at the bar, alongside an extensive wine list featuring old and new world wines, including English varieties. There’s also a new cocktail menu on offer including modern twists and classic serves made to order.

The pub has three private dining spaces, perfect for hosting events from intimate dinners to drink receptions. Options include a 22-seater upstairs dining room; a semi-private Garden Room accommodating up to 35 guests; and the outdoor patio space, The Barn, with heaters and covered areas for up to 20 seated guests.

Plus, the pub has a host of events lined up ready for the winter season, from workshops to quizzes, along with celebration dinners including a Thanksgiving Gourmet Night and New Year’s celebration.

Open seven days a week, the pub is situated at The Street, West Clandon, near Guildford. See www.onslowarmsclandon.co.uk