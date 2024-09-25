Popular Worthing coffee shop is 'temporarily closed for refurbishment'

Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean

Editor/Content editor/Columnist

Published 25th Sep 2024, 16:20 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A coffee shop in the heart of Worthing town centre is only temporarily closed.

Some customers on Facebook feared Esquires Coffee in South Street had shut down, after noticing it had been closed for a few weeks.

Sussex World contacted Esquires for clarification, and the firm confirmed the closure was not permanent.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman said: “Our Worthing store is temporarily closed for refurbishment.”

Esquires Coffee in Worthing is 'temporarily closed for refurbishment'Esquires Coffee in Worthing is 'temporarily closed for refurbishment'
Esquires Coffee in Worthing is 'temporarily closed for refurbishment'

HAVE YOU READ? My Mum, Your Dad: Popular TV dating show is filmed in West Sussex town

Esquires Coffee has been in Worthing for around a decade. It is a chain with stores around the UK and Ireland.

On the Esquires Coffee (Worthing) Facebook page, it says the café specialises in ‘delicious Fairtrade Coffee, Gourmet Hot Chocolate and Speciality teas’.

The last post was on July 19, saying the store was hiring staff and asking people to send in their CV.

Related topics:FacebookCoffee

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.