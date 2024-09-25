Popular Worthing coffee shop is 'temporarily closed for refurbishment'
Some customers on Facebook feared Esquires Coffee in South Street had shut down, after noticing it had been closed for a few weeks.
Sussex World contacted Esquires for clarification, and the firm confirmed the closure was not permanent.
A spokesman said: “Our Worthing store is temporarily closed for refurbishment.”
Esquires Coffee has been in Worthing for around a decade. It is a chain with stores around the UK and Ireland.
On the Esquires Coffee (Worthing) Facebook page, it says the café specialises in ‘delicious Fairtrade Coffee, Gourmet Hot Chocolate and Speciality teas’.
The last post was on July 19, saying the store was hiring staff and asking people to send in their CV.
