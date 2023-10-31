People in Horsham are being asked to vote for their favourite Christmas shop displays for a chance to win a prize.

It’s all part of Horsham District Council’s ‘Christmas Magic Displays Competition’ and ‘Buy Local Gift Happy’ campaign.

People are being asked to nominate favourite window displays, market stalls and internal displays and place their votes from November 1 until November 30 on social media.

A spokesperson said: “Keep an eye out for window stickers or tent cards in local businesses using the competition's branding, to spot those taking part.

Prizes are on offer in Horsham District Council's 'Christmas Magic Displays' competition

“For more information on how to vote, visit: www.horsham.gov.uk/buylocal.

“Throughout November, participating local businesses are sharing photos of their festive displays on social media platforms Facebook and Instagram. The photo of the Christmas Magic Display which attracts the most likes/reactions will be crowned The Public’s Choice winner.

“By voting in the competition, you will have the chance to win one of the following exciting prizes: Beauty and The Beast pantomime at The Capitol Horsham. 1 Family ticket (2 adults, 2 children) to see this enchanting classic love story on Friday 15 December 2023, 6pm.

“Leonardslee Illuminated. 1 Family/group ticket (4 adults) to enjoy this spectacular winter trail on Saturday 16 December 2023, 6:30pm.

“Christmas Concert experience with the Mediaeval Baebes. 2 tickets to be part of a remarkable evening of music, dance, and theatre on Monday 18 December 2023, 7pm. Horsham Gingerbread Bakehouse delicious treats (4 packs available).”

Winners will be randomly selected from votes on social media.

Horsham District Council cabinet member for the local rconomy Ruth Fletcher said: “Our local businesses always go the extra mile, especially at Christmas.This is such a great opportunity to celebrate all the amazing festive displays our local independent businesses create, which make our towns and villages magical places to visit.

“We have a fantastic range of businesses getting involved this year, highlighting their products and services. Please do vote for your favourite displays and support buying local this Christmas.”