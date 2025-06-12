Proposals for new Horsham massage business

A new massage treatment service is being proposed in Horsham.

An application has been lodged with Horsham District Council for a ‘lawful development certificate’ to enable the conservatory of a residentail property in Pondtail Drive to be used for the massage business.

The applicant says the business would involve three visits a day by members of the public to the property which, he says, would ‘not constitute development.’

He says in a statement to the council: “I require this permission to enable me to start a small business to develop a client base to produce sufficient revenue to allow me to then move on to renting a high street shop unit to progress this service.”

He adds: “I consider that a lawful use certificate should be granted to formalise the situation with regard to planning and use of the property on a temporary basis, to encourage a small start up business in the Horsham district to enable future employment.”