Proposals for new Horsham massage business

By Sarah Page
Published 12th Jun 2025, 15:12 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A new massage treatment service is being proposed in Horsham.

An application has been lodged with Horsham District Council for a ‘lawful development certificate’ to enable the conservatory of a residentail property in Pondtail Drive to be used for the massage business.

The applicant says the business would involve three visits a day by members of the public to the property which, he says, would ‘not constitute development.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He says in a statement to the council: “I require this permission to enable me to start a small business to develop a client base to produce sufficient revenue to allow me to then move on to renting a high street shop unit to progress this service.”

A new massage business is being proposed at a residential property in Pondtail Drive, Horshamplaceholder image
A new massage business is being proposed at a residential property in Pondtail Drive, Horsham

He adds: “I consider that a lawful use certificate should be granted to formalise the situation with regard to planning and use of the property on a temporary basis, to encourage a small start up business in the Horsham district to enable future employment.”

Related topics:ProposalsHorsham District Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice