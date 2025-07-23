Protests over ban on mobile food vans at Horsham cafe: council speaks out
The family-run cafe – Chez Polie at Highwood Village – has welcomed the food trucks and pop-ups since it opened for business in December.
But the district council ordered the cafe to cancel the visiting vans earlier this month – causing dismay to many residents. And around 100 of the cafe supporters attended a meeting at Chez Polie on Friday in a bid to resolve the issue.
Now the council says it is inviting the cafe to ‘regularise’ the situation. A spokesperson said: "A complaint was received from a local resident which alleged a breach of planning control in relation to opening hours, delivery hours and the operation of mobile catering vans within car parking spaces at the front of the Chez Polie premises. "An investigation was undertaken, which identified a breach of planning control. "A planning application has been invited in order to regularise the situation, which will enable the council to fully assess the impact on the amenity of the area and local residents, and allow for residents to comment.” A spokesperson for residents supporting the cafe said: “The Highwood community has made its position known: Café Chez Polie is not just a café – it is a cornerstone of village life.”
