Protests over ban on mobile food vans at Horsham cafe: council speaks out

Horsham District Council has spoken out following public protests over a ban on mobile food vans and pop-ups at a Horsham cafe.

Now the council says it is inviting the cafe to ‘regularise’ the situation. A spokesperson said: "A complaint was received from a local resident which alleged a breach of planning control in relation to opening hours, delivery hours and the operation of mobile catering vans within car parking spaces at the front of the Chez Polie premises. "An investigation was undertaken, which identified a breach of planning control. "A planning application has been invited in order to regularise the situation, which will enable the council to fully assess the impact on the amenity of the area and local residents, and allow for residents to comment.” A spokesperson for residents supporting the cafe said: “The Highwood community has made its position known: Café Chez Polie is not just a café – it is a cornerstone of village life.”