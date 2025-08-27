'Quite the saga' - Worthing live music venue allowed to proceed with disabled access ramp works after tight council vote

Works to install a disabled access ramp outside a live music venue in Worthing were temporarily halted, to allow councillors to vote on their continuation.

Soundcheck Rock and Metal Bar – based on Worthing’s Marine Parade – recently began work to refresh the outdoor terrace area, including the addition of a disabled access ramp.

In a social media post, the business said it was initially told 'it was all fine to go ahead' and that planning permission 'wasn’t required'.

However, the work was halted until it was reviewed by the Worthing Borough Council’s planning committee.

This was because council officers questioned whether the additional installation of a surrounding wall and boundary wall were ‘appropriate in a conservation area’.

An updated post on Soundcheck Rock and Metal Bar’s Facebook page read: “We can confirm that after a lengthy debate and tight vote at the town hall meeting last night, our disabled access ramp and associated works have now been approved.

"We want to express our deepest thanks to the community for their support in this matter and that this would not have been possible without you.”

Described on its Facebook page as Worthing's ‘top alternative music establishment’, Soundcheck opened its doors to the public in March. It offers ‘good food, refreshing drinks, lively music, and a chill atmosphere’.

Business director Carl Quanstrom said the delay to the works, to make the venue accessible to all, was a ‘complete waste of everyone's time’.

“It was quite the saga,” he said.

"The vote from the councillors still came down to four to three – it wasn't an easy debate.

"Aesthetics shouldn't come into whether people can access the property or not. I fear it will deter other businesses from doing the same.

“There were some amazing councillors who really advocated for it and were very supportive. But the ones who went against it were saying about it being a seafront property and needing to protect the heritage.

“It just feels that this was a complete waste of everyone's time, when it should have been a simple thing.

“All I did was replace a rotten fence and decking that was here earlier and add disabled access to that – and it's been tied up in this much aggravation.

“All I wanted to do was make it look better, and most importantly, make it so that it was accessible to everyone.”

Worthing Borough Council has since issued a statement to Sussex World.

A spokesperson said: “At no point did Worthing Borough Council object to the installation of an access ramp at this building.

"Council officers did question whether the additional installation of a surrounding wall and boundary wall were appropriate in a conservation area.

"This was reviewed by the council’s planning committee, which approved all works and particularly welcomed the provision of the access ramp at this business.”

The Soundcheck team said they were ‘pleased to have the passionate support’ of those who ‘advocate hard for businesses in the area’.

"Despite this, there are still several things happening in the town that are making it difficult for businesses to operate,” they added.

"This summer has seen incredibly low footfall across the whole of Worthing, and whilst various wider economic issues will be a factor, local issues such as roadworks and parking will also have had an impact.

"In these difficult times for the retail and hospitality sector please continue to show your support to independent businesses as it is needed now more than ever.”

Carl said Bank Holiday Monday was a ‘very busy day’ for Soundcheck but the rest of August has been quiet.

He added: “There are issues with footfall in the town at the moment and hospitality businesses are struggling.

"It wouldn't surprise me to see some businesses go under this winter because of how bad the summer's been with the traffic chaos and the parking.”

Worthing Borough Council acknowledged in June that ‘recent months have been challenging for our town centre’.

A spokesperson added: “Worthing has a huge amount to offer and we’re actively working with business leaders and representative groups to make our town centre an even better place to live, visit and work.

“We know that recent months have been challenging for our town centre and its hard-working businesses, particularly because of the development of the Worthing Heat Network and the recent, immediate closure of Grafton multi-storey car park.

“The closure of Grafton doesn’t mean we have a shortfall of parking spaces in the town centre - there are still more than 1,000 spaces across the area, in particular at our Buckingham Road, Civic Quarter and High Street multi-storey car parks.

“One of our major projects to support the town centre is Montague Gardens, which will see Montague Place transformed into a new green space that will breathe new life into our town centre and provide a boost to local businesses

“From independent retail and cinemas and theatre to walks on the promenade and amazing food and drink, there’s so much for residents and visitors to enjoy in Worthing this summer and beyond.”