Rayner staff clean Worthing and Lancing beaches to mark Earth Week

Staff from medical devices company Rayner cleaned Worthing and Lancing beaches to mark Earth Week.

By Elaine Hammond
Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 3:02 pm

Chief executive Tim Clover and the executive committee joined the team of volunteers after inviting staff to get involved in helping the local community and improving the environment.

Wearing branded baseball caps, they cleared litter from Worthing and Lancing beaches over two days.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

Rayner Intraocular Lenses has its global head office in Dominion Way, Worthing. It is the only manufacturer of intraocular lenses in the UK, designed to provide surgeons and patients with the best visual outcomes.

Rayner chief executive Tim Clover, centre, with staff on the beach ahead of the clean up

Read More

Read More
Worthing nursery celebrates 22 years of home-from-home care as owner takes a ste...

Also in the news: The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Towns and villages across West Sussex prepare to celebrate

See also: Worthing volunteers fill van with donations from across the area for Ukraine

LancingUkraine