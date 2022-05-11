Chief executive Tim Clover and the executive committee joined the team of volunteers after inviting staff to get involved in helping the local community and improving the environment.

Wearing branded baseball caps, they cleared litter from Worthing and Lancing beaches over two days.

Rayner Intraocular Lenses has its global head office in Dominion Way, Worthing. It is the only manufacturer of intraocular lenses in the UK, designed to provide surgeons and patients with the best visual outcomes.

Rayner chief executive Tim Clover, centre, with staff on the beach ahead of the clean up

