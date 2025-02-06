Reality TV star has hair done in popular Crawley salon after seeing work on Instagram

An Australian reality TV star has come to Crawley to have her hair done after seeing the salon’s brilliant work on Instagram.

Taylor Raena, who won the 2023 series of Big Brother in Australia, is preparing to star in a new reality show and was coming to UK and wanted to find the best colour salons in the UK.

And she settled for Laura Jane in Langley Green. The salon is owned by Laura Goldin and her partner Dan Rossetter and it opened in 2022.

The salon has already welcomed England football stars Millie Bright and Carly Telford and soon to welcome Scottish midfielder Erin Cuthbert.

Taylor Raena's Instagram post during her visit to Laura Jane in Langley Green | Picture: submitted

And now Laura has added Taylor, who is known as bohobarbie__ on Instagram and TikTok where she has 53.8k followers, to her celebrity clients. Taylor also has an account with her fellow Big Brother winner Ariana Wilcoxson called Bohosisters which has 653.2k followers.

Laura said: “Taylor was coming to UK and did research into best colour salons and saw my work on Instagram and loved jt and dropped me a message, so that was a lovely compliment.

"The salon is doing well. It’s up coming two and half years in May. It’s flying.”

When the salon opened in 2022, Laura told us: “We are here to make change with massive action so we would love to give this opportunity to welcome you all along in our journey.”