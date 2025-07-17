Residents in bid to save West Sussex village post office from closure

The Post Office Stores in Church Street, West Chiltington, has been in business for the past 150 years. But now current owners Judy and Bruce Fryer are planning to retire.

But so far they have been unable to find a buyer for the 400-year-old Grade II listed property which includes the post office shop and adjoining four-bedroom house.

However, local residents are now trying to save it. West Chiltington Parish Council has circulated a survey asking villagers if they can help.

Judy, 64, and Bruce,72, have been running the post office since 2003 but have been trying to sell it for the past three years with the aim of retiring to the Isle of Wight.

"We’ve tried three different estate agents over the three years with little viewings,” said Judy. “It became apparent that people didn’t really want to run the little village shop any more.”

Now they are hoping that the local community will take it on. It is expected that the parish council will discuss the matter again at a meeting next month.

"It will be a shame if the post office has to close after 150 years,” said Judy. “It would be a big loss.”

The Post Office stores, as well as dealing with royal mail services, also acts as a convenience store, selling foodstuffs, household items, newspapers, gifts – and more.

Anyone interested in buying the property or finding out more can email [email protected]

1 . Post Office Stores The Post Office in Church Street, West Chiltington, has been in business for the past 150 years but is now facing closure if the current owners cannot find a buyer Photo: Contributed

2 . Post Office Stores Bruce and Judy Fryer have run the Post Office Stores in Church Street, West Chiltington, since 2003 but are now looking to retire Photo: Contributed

3 . Post Office Stores Inside the shop Photo: Contributed