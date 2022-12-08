Edit Account-Sign Out
Restaurant's ski gondolas bring a touch of The Alps to Horsham

It’s winter in Horsham – and here to prove it are some Alpine ski gondolas in the town centre.

By Arnie Wilson
4 minutes ago
Updated 8th Dec 2022, 11:46am

The town’s Swedish restaurant – The Johansson Café – now has three genuine ski gondolas parked outside. Last year only two of them made their debut in the Bishopric shopping precinct.

The gondolas, which once ferried skiers up the slopes of Courchevel in the French Alps, have now been ‘installed’ again on the pavement just outside the café, where Swedish owner Renée Fay serves up all kinds of Swedish delicacies in keeping with the Swedish concept of fika – ‘a break from activity during which people drink coffee, eat cakes or other light snacks, and relax with others.’

Renée’s husband Mark, a keen skier and snowboarder, runs a company called Alpine Accessories, which offers original ski chairs and gondolas, along with ski and snowboard furniture from various Alpine resorts, as well as organising après-ski themed parties, weddings and events.

Johansson's restaurant owner Renée Fay with one of the ski gondolas in Horsham's Bishopric. Photo: Arnie Wilson
​All Horsham needs now is some snow.

