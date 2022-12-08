The town’s Swedish restaurant – The Johansson Café – now has three genuine ski gondolas parked outside. Last year only two of them made their debut in the Bishopric shopping precinct.

The gondolas, which once ferried skiers up the slopes of Courchevel in the French Alps, have now been ‘installed’ again on the pavement just outside the café, where Swedish owner Renée Fay serves up all kinds of Swedish delicacies in keeping with the Swedish concept of fika – ‘a break from activity during which people drink coffee, eat cakes or other light snacks, and relax with others.’