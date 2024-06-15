Frogshole Farm in Maidenbower Drive, Crawley now has a ‘brighter, more contemporary aesthetic’ after a ‘complete transformation’.

"A refreshed bar, new soft furnishings and an expanded dining space are some of the new changes that have been made to provide guests with a relaxed and warm environment to enjoy their visit,” a spokesperson for the management company, Ember Inns, said.

“Serving up great quality food, the Frogshole Farm offers a great value weekly fixed price menu with three courses available for £13.79 from 12pm to 5pm, Monday to Friday and £16.99 after 5pm, Monday to Friday.

"But that’s not all — the pub has updated its menu to include a wide range of new, delicious dishes, including chicken schnitzel, rainbow lasagne and cheese and bacon burger and steaks."

There is also a fixed price Sunday lunch menu with up to three courses available, including the classic pub roast, with guests able to add a three sides bundle of cauliflower cheese, stuffing wrapped in bacon and Yorkshire puddings for only £6.49.

"The Frogshole Farm is the perfect destination for families to gather and treat dad and grandad this Father’s Day,” the spokesperson added.

"Located near to Horsham and Haywards Heath, just off the M23, the Frogshole Farm is a great place for families to eat, drink, and relax after a long day exploring the High Weald Area of outstanding natural beauty, Copthorne Golf Club, or before you head off to catch a flight from Gatwick Airport.”

Vania Mendonca, General Manager at the Frogshole Farm, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome guests, both familiar faces and new friends, to experience our pub’s new look, whilst keeping the cosy feel of the Frogshole Farm we all know and love.”

Four-legged friends are also welcome at the Frogshole Farm as the pub has a dedicated dog-friendly space in the bar, along with water available on request to ensure they are as comfortable as their owners.

For more information, or to make a booking at the new look Frogshole Farm, visit www.emberinns.co.uk/nationalsearch/southeast/frogshole-farm-crawley#/

