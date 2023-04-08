Edit Account-Sign Out
REVEALED: This is who will occupy the deserted Patisserie Valerie shop unit in Chichester's historic Butter Market - and it is good news for the city

Chichester has a number of empty shop units in its city centre and among them the old Patisserie Valerie unit at the back of The Butter Market in North Street. Having stood empty for some years, a large window sign announces a new arrival.

Gary Shipton
By Gary Shipton
Published 8th Apr 2023, 14:20 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2023, 14:22 BST

‘Coming Soon,’ the poster proclaims is Joanna’s Boutique Tearoom (est 2015). Joanna’s has already established a fine reputation at its tea rooms in the High Street, Storrington, where many regulars sing its praises.

According to its website https://www.joannasboutiquetearoom.com/: “We invite you to our beautifully appointed tearoom with glistening crystal chandeliers and white linen table cloths, within our own courtyard garden. Sample our delicious menus including Special Afternoon Teas, Homemade Cakes and of course our famous Welsh Rarebit!

“Situated just off Storrington High Street, we offer breakfast, brunch, light lunch and of course our special afternoon teas. We also have a lovely range of refreshments including quality teas and coffees, hot chocolate and of course our locally sourced sparkling wine selection.

Window sign announces a new arrival at The Butter Market, Chichester, in North Street.Window sign announces a new arrival at The Butter Market, Chichester, in North Street.
“At busy times it is recommended to book a table with us, just to avoid disappointment on the day."

The website goes on to explain: “Joanna and Luca opened the tearoom in Storrington in December 2015, they had always dreamed about having a beautiful Boutique Tearoom, with customers entering through a pretty courtyard to discover a hidden and elegant oasis within.

“Joanna’s is a small family team and it has built an exceptional reputation for friendly customer service, as staff will go above and beyond to ensure your experience is as memorable as possible.

"Our customers travel from all over Sussex and Surrey and we love welcoming our regular customers as well as meeting new ones!

The old Patisserie Valerie shop has stood empty at the back of The Butter Market in Chichester for some years.The old Patisserie Valerie shop has stood empty at the back of The Butter Market in Chichester for some years.
“Joanna’s also expanded last year with the opening of The Mowing Shed Cafe at Parham House & Gardens, Pulborough. The outstanding Elizabethan house and gardens welcomes customers from a far to enjoy the historical collections as well as the breath-taking seven acres of gardens that surround the estate. Open again this year from April through to October, the cafe offers a selection of homemade sandwiches, traditional scones, pastries and savouries, as well as daily specials and a variety of drinks.”

See also: https://www.parhaminsussex.co.uk/

https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/business/queues-out-the-door-as-brand-new-business-opens-in-chichester-city-centre-4052923

The Butter Market photographed from North Street, Chichester. Bills restaurant proudly occupies the top floor.The Butter Market photographed from North Street, Chichester. Bills restaurant proudly occupies the top floor.
