Revitalised West Sussex activity centre to begin hosting sport and recreational programmes again

Sport and recreational programmes are starting once again at an activity centre in Shoreham – which is ‘looking as good as new’ under new tenants.

In March, the district council launched a marketing process for Adur Outdoor Activities Centre (AOAC) – an ‘important community site’ located beside the River Adur in Shoreham.

It had been vacant after its previous tenant ceased its services with immediate effect and went into administration.

It was announced in June that the council has agreed to lease the ‘important community site’ to Simon Whitmore, subject to finalising terms. Simon began his career at the centre and now has more than 30 years of experience in delivering recreational activities.

Adur’s cabinet member for the environment and leisure, Andy Harvey (right) pictured with Simon Whitmore at the Adur Outdoor Activities Centre. Photo: Adur District Council

Three months on, Adur District Council has issued a key update.

"Adur Outdoor Activities Centre is looking as good as new thanks to the care and enthusiasm of its new tenants, the Whitmore family,” a social media post read.

"From Friday evening (September 26), the landmark centre in Shoreham will be hosting sport and recreational programmes again that benefit people’s health and wellbeing.”

Simon has been being supported by his wife Lizzy, who has an ‘extensive background in education, and ‘helping young people grow and develop’.

The Adur Outdoor Activities Centre had been vacant after the previous tenant ceased its services with immediate effect and went into administration. Photo: Adur District Council

Lizzy also previously worked at Adur Outdoor Activities Centre, and ‘understands what the site can offer to the community’, the council said.

A spokesperson added: “The couple, from Shoreham, impressed us with their passion to deliver affordable programmes at the centre that would benefit the health and wellbeing of residents and visitors.

"We also remain excited by their clear vision to make the centre more accessible for people with special and individual needs, as well as catering for all age groups.”

Ahead of the reopening, councillor Andy Harvey, Adur’s cabinet member for the environment and leisure, visited the centre to have a look around and see the many improvements the family have made since receiving the keys.

Councillor Harvey was said to be ‘hugely impressed’ by what the family, supported by their children, have achieved in a’ short space of time’.

He looks forward to seeing the facility become an active community hub for sports and outdoor activities again.

The council added: “We’re delighted to be working with Mr and Mrs Whitmore and can’t wait to see the centre, located beside the River Adur, open its doors again on a phased basis but fully next Spring.”

For more information and regular updates on the centre, follow the Adur Outdoor Activities Centre - AOAC account, which is owned and managed by the Whitmores.