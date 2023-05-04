A South Downs farm site that has been used for years as a paddle sport training centre is now seeking to formalise its business use.

Planning permission is being sought from Horsham District Council for the change of use of land at New Wharf Farm in Ashurst for water sport training and the storage and hire of canoes, kayaks and paddle boards each year between April and September.

Richard Jesse of New Wharf Farm Partnership – whose family have farmed the land for the past 70 years – is also seeking consent to use part of the land for car parking and the storage of trailers and a porta loo during the summer months.

The site – next to the River Adur – has been used as a base since April 2015 by The Kayak Coach which also offers training and British Canoeing courses.

Equipment at the water sport site at New Wharf Farm in Ashurst

Two trailers parked on the site provide storage for safety helmets, buoyancy aids, paddles, first aid kit and seats.

In a statement to the council, agents for the applicants say: “It is proposed that the two trailers, porta loo and the canoes, kayaks and paddle boards will be removed from the site in October each year and will be stored within the farm buildings at New Wharf Farm during the winter months and will be brought back to the site to start the season on 1st April each year.”

They add: “It is considered that the small scale nature and type of development is appropriate to the rural location. The site is very well screened on all sides by the existing river bank, woodland and trees which all provide a natural screen.

“The Kayak Coach employs five local people and brings visitors to Horsham district where they will spend money. For example, many people go for lunch or dinner at the Fountain Inn at Ashurst or will try out the eateries – pubs, restaurants and tea rooms within Steyning, Partridge Green and Henfield on their way home from The Kayak Coach. Thereby, this proposed use benefits the wider local economy.”

Planning permission was granted in 2017 for New Wharf Farm to establish a 40 pitch summer campsite, along with four shepherd huts. “The key attraction to having the kayak and canoe hire business on site is that it complements the campsite at New Wharf Farm and gives campers an on site activity to do,” say the agents.

They say the farm consists of 341 acres of grassland and arable crops. The family were beef and dairy farmers until 2018 when the dairy cows were sold because they were no longer viable.

Since then, say the agents, the farm has been increasing beef cattle and dairy replacement heifers, keeping sheep over winter, growing arable crops, making hay and silage to feed the animals and selling surplus bales to local customers.