Rother shoppers urged to Love Local this Christmas to support small businesses

Residents in the Rother district are being encouraged to Love Local this Christmas and support businesses on their doorstep.

Rother District Council has launched its campaign to support local businesses in the lead up to Christmas.

Cllr Christine Bayliss, the council’s portfolio holder for economic development and regeneration, said: “Our small, local businesses have had a rough ride over the past few years, having to fight back from Covid restrictions and a change in shopping habits.

“They need support now, more than ever, as the cost-of-living crisis continues to bite and energy bills soar. I would urge residents to consider shopping local and support businesses that rely on them to survive. We also know times are tough for our residents but they can save money by shopping locally, reducing the need to use cars and other transport to shop further afield.”

Kaela Mills, owner of Bexhill-based Sprout Organic, with Rother District Council's Love Local campaign poster

Kaela Mills, owner of Bexhill-based Sprout Organic, which sells organic clothing for children and adults, said: “The cost-of-living crisis is having a huge impact and that is definitely the biggest challenge for high street businesses. It is not only having an impact on shoppers, but on businesses too. The Covid pandemic drove people to shop online and it is a shame that that seems to have continued, shoppers have not returned to the high street in the same way.”

Jane Brook, owner of The Brewery Yard Club and chair of the Rye Chamber of Commerce, said a change in people’s shopping habits due to the pandemic has continued and is having an impact on local businesses, at a time they are facing soaring energy bills.

She said: “Businesses in Rye are facing the same challenges as those elsewhere. The positive is that businesses are coming together for Christmas in Rye. We are stronger together and are working in collaboration to encourage people to visit Rye this Christmas.”

Businesses in Rye will open late on Friday, December 2 for the annual festive late-night shopping event, followed by a day of festive fun on Saturday, December 3.

Full details about the Rye Christmas Festival can be found at www.ryechristmasfestival.co.uk.

Battle Christmas Gala Late Night Shopping will take place on Thursday, December 8 between 6pm and 9pm.

