​The owner of a new cake shop in Rustington has been overwhelmed by the response to her business opening.

Charlotte Matthews started her business – Charlotte's Kitchen – from home back in May, 2020, during lockdown. And it was so successful, she’s just opened her first shop in Worthing Road.

Having had a love for baking since she was making rainbow cake packet mix with her nanna as a little girl, she said she had always wanted to run a business that involved baking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The business grew and grew, even after Charlotte took a break in 2021 when her second child, Hudson, was born.

Charlotte Matthews (left) at the opening of Charlotte's Kitchen, with Rustington Parish Council chairman Alison Cooper. Pic S Robards SR23012902

Charlotte, 26, started doing dessert nights, and the requests for bakes were increasing. So, when the opportunity to take on a shop came up, she jumped at the chance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Me and my partner Harry were at a bit of a crossroads at the time with our businesses, things were getting hard due to the cost of living and when the opportunity came up we decided to go for it.

"We want to give our kids the lives they deserve, to feel fully supported and comfortable, and we knew this was the only way we could try and achieve that for them.”

New café has opened in Rustington called Charlotte's Kitchen, selling cakes and milkshakes. Pic S Robards SR23012902

She opened, at 24 Worthing Road, at the end of last month, and said trade has been brilliant ever since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So far, I can't even put into words how amazing it's gone,” she said.

"We have sold out every day, been busier than we could have ever imagined and we are so happy with how it's going. We had a huge queue on opening day and sold out within a few hours which was crazy!

"The support from my existing customers and the local community has been absolutely amazing and we couldn't have asked for a better reception.

Some of the delicious cakes on offer

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's been extremely hard work, definitely harder than we thought it would be, but good things don't come easy and we are willing to put in the hard work, time and effort to make our shop a success.

“I feel so proud that I get to carry on baking in my nanna’s honour now, I wouldn't have started without the inspiration from her.”

The business also sells milkshakes and coffees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad