'Sadness' as drinks firm Asahi announces closure of Dark Star brewery in Partridge Green

‘Sadness and disappointment’ are being expressed following an announcement from the owners of Dark Star Brewery that they are to close their site in Partridge Green.

Japanese drinks firm Asahi bought the brewery from Fullers in 2019 and announced last week that it was closing its site on the Star Road industrial estate because it was operating ‘significantly below capacity.’

It is to cease trading there on December 31. A spokesperson said: “This is not a step we have taken lightly, however there are significant challenges in the current economic and operating environment that make this the right course of action for the business and the brand. The Dark Star site operates significantly below capacity which is unfortunately not sustainable.”

But scores of people have taken to the West Sussex County Times Facebook page to express their disappointment. Nick Price said: “Sad day.” and Sushma Windsor added: “Real shame.”

Japanese drinks firm Asahi has announced it is to close Dark Star brewery's site in Partridge Green

Advertisement Hide Ad

Becky Stobbs said: “This was always going to happen when they got bought out. Such a shame.”

John Barnett said: “Gutted to read this. You just feel that this was inevitable once they became owned by Asahi.” He added: “But this basically feels like we’ll lose track of Dark Star’s fortunes and without their local presence, presumably we won’t be able to buy from the brewery other than on-line.”

Alan Moore said: “Extremely disappointed to hear this. Dark Star is an asset to Sussex and this move is all about profit and nothing to do with its routes of being a craft beer provider.” He added that the village would miss the brewery’s numerous charity events. “Very sad days.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dark Star began life in the cellar of a Brighton pub before moving to Partridge Green. It was taken over by Fullers in 2018 then sold to its current owners Asahi in 2019.

Asahi says operations for the Dark Star brand will move to the Meantime Brewery in Greenwich.

“We believe strongly in Dark Star and remain committed to building for its future success. The Dark Star beers will remain exactly as they are today - brewed to the same recipe and taste expected by its loyal fans, whilst retaining its distinct visual brand identity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad