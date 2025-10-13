'Sadness' as shop closes in Horsham town centre

Shoppers in Horsham are expressing ‘sadness’ at the closure of a town centre store.

Women’s fashion and accessories store All That Glitters in Swan Walk closed for the final time last week.

The store site – situated between The Fragrance Shop and Roman fashion store – has been advertised for lease for some time by property specialists Crickmay.

The property company says that the site offers ground floor retail accommodation with ancillary space on the first floor.

Fashion and accessory store All That Glitters in Swan Walk, Horsham, has closed. Photo: Crickmay

Meanwhile, shoppers have taken to social media to express their sadness at All That Glitters’ closure. One said: “Very sad loss for this shop to close! I loved this shop and the staff were always so friendly and helpful.”

Another said: “Very sad to see another independent shop close. I liked the shop and staff.” Another added: “A big loss to Swan Walk and to Horsham. Very sad.”

And another: “Sad to see this, it was a lovely shop with good priced clothes and jewellery, and pleasant staff.”

The shop’s closure follows an announcement from Claire’s Accessories that its store in West Street, Horsham, is among 145 of the major retailer’s stores that are soon set to close for good.