Santander closures: West Sussex village to lose another bank branch
The store, in Ash Lane, will shut its doors for the final time on August 5. It comes a year after another banking chain, NatWest, also closed its Rustington branch.
The closure of the Rustington store is part of the major high street bank’s plans to close 95 of its UK branches, putting around 750 jobs at risk of redundancy.
The changes come as more customers shift to online banking; Santander says digital transactions have surged by 63 per cent since 2019, while in-branch transactions have dropped by 61 per cent.
To support affected communities, Santander plans to recruit 95 new community bankers in areas where branches are closing and aims to redeploy some impacted staff into these roles.
Other Sussex branches are also affected. The Santander Bognor Regis branch will close on July 14 and the Seaford branch on July 15. Branches in Bexhill, Uckfield and East Grinstead have been slated for closure, but exact dates for them to shut have yet to be set.
