Lines of eager shoppers snaked along the length of the new store in Albion Road before the discount retailer opened its doors at 8am.

Many people had been keenly awaiting the shop’s opening since news of its construction – on the Tanbridge Retail Park next to Waitrose – was first announced.

The store had originally planned to open last year but faced a string of delays. However, as it finally opened today, the first 30 customers in the queue were given complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s Super 6 range.

The new store offers fresh meat products, fresh bakery items, groceries, frozen foods, beers, wines and spirits, fresh flowers, a food-to-go section – and more.

Aldi’s legendary ‘Specialbuys’ will also be available in the middle aisle every Thursday and Sunday, offering what it calls ‘extraordinary value on a wide range of products, from electrical items to garden tools.’

The new store’s opening ceremony was headed by Paralympic GB cycling hero Blaine Hunt who cut the all-important red ribbon alongside pupils from St John’s Catholic Primary School.

Blaine delivered an inspirational assembly for the pupils as part of Aldi’s initiative ‘Get Set to Eat Fresh’ which has already inspired over two and a half million schoolchildren aged 5-14 years to learn more about the benefits of cooking fresh, healthy food with their families.

Aldi has lodged an official partnership with ParalympicsGB and Blaine, a silver medallist from Paris 2024, focused on the benefits of eating healthy food and the importance of exercise and believing in yourself. He also talked to pupils about his experience of competing as a Paralympian and shared his challenging training regime.

Meanwhile Aldi also offered St John’s pupils an opportunity to win a £20 gift voucher to spend at the new store. The children were tasked with creating a poster to show what healthy eating means to them. Blaine announced the winner and presented them with their winning voucher.

Store manager Matt Williams said: “It’s been a wonderful morning here at the opening of Aldi Horsham. It was lovely to welcome our new customers into store, and I look forward to meeting more of the community in the coming weeks. I’m also thrilled that we’ve been able to support St John’s Catholic Primary School through our partnership with ParalympicsGB.”

