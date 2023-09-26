BREAKING
Wilko is set to shut the doors of its Horsham store next week – the last in Sussex to close following the company’s collapse.
By Sarah Page
Published 26th Sep 2023, 13:06 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 13:07 BST
Stores in Crawley, Eastbourne and Bognor closed on September 17 and Worthing and Burgess Hill branches are to shut on Thursday October 5.

The Horsham shop in Swan Walk shopping centre will close on Sunday October 8 – and the news has been met with sadness by Horsham residents.

Many have taken to social media to speak of their sorrow. One said: “Loved going into that shop when visiting Horsham. Will miss it.”

The Wilko store in Swan Walk, Horsham, will be the last in Sussex to close following the company's collapse. Photo: Sarah PageThe Wilko store in Swan Walk, Horsham, will be the last in Sussex to close following the company's collapse. Photo: Sarah Page
The Wilko store in Swan Walk, Horsham, will be the last in Sussex to close following the company's collapse. Photo: Sarah Page

Another said: “Will really miss Wilkos as used to buy lots of things in there.”

And another added: “”Praise for staff doing a great job in displayiing products in a professional and attractive way – it can’t be easy knowing they are losing their jobs.”

Another said simply: “Gutted.” And: “Such a shame.”

The Wilko chain had earlier been involved in rescue talks in a bid to save its 400 shops with 12,000 staff across the UK.

The business has been trading since 1930 when it was launched during the great depression.

When first announcing the company’s collapse Wilko chief executive Mark Jackson said: “We left no stone unturned when it came to preserving this incredible business but must concede that with regret, we’ve no choice but to take the difficult decision to enter into administration.”

The stores have been closing in phases across the country with Horsham’s site among the last to go.

