Wilko is set to shut the doors of its Horsham store next week – the last in Sussex to close following the company’s collapse.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Stores in Crawley, Eastbourne and Bognor closed on September 17 and Worthing and Burgess Hill branches are to shut on Thursday October 5.

The Horsham shop in Swan Walk shopping centre will close on Sunday October 8 – and the news has been met with sadness by Horsham residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many have taken to social media to speak of their sorrow. One said: “Loved going into that shop when visiting Horsham. Will miss it.”

The Wilko store in Swan Walk, Horsham, will be the last in Sussex to close following the company's collapse. Photo: Sarah Page

Another said: “Will really miss Wilkos as used to buy lots of things in there.”

And another added: “”Praise for staff doing a great job in displayiing products in a professional and attractive way – it can’t be easy knowing they are losing their jobs.”

Another said simply: “Gutted.” And: “Such a shame.”

The Wilko chain had earlier been involved in rescue talks in a bid to save its 400 shops with 12,000 staff across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The business has been trading since 1930 when it was launched during the great depression.

When first announcing the company’s collapse Wilko chief executive Mark Jackson said: “We left no stone unturned when it came to preserving this incredible business but must concede that with regret, we’ve no choice but to take the difficult decision to enter into administration.”