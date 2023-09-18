BREAKING
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 announce smart TV platform - Freely
‘Absolute carnage’ at Butlin’s as flooding shuts down resort all week
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak

Shoppers welcome return of landmark Horsham coffee shop

Shoppers in Horsham are welcoming the return of a landmark coffee shop.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 18th Sep 2023, 13:01 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 13:04 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Esquires cafe in The Forum closed suddenly last month prompting public speculation about its future.

But the cafe, which is owned by Horsham District Council, reopened under new management on Friday.

Have you read? Major new store to open in Horsham town centre

Horsham shoppers are welcoming the return of a landmark coffee shop after it closed suddenly last month. Photo Sarah PageHorsham shoppers are welcoming the return of a landmark coffee shop after it closed suddenly last month. Photo Sarah Page
Horsham shoppers are welcoming the return of a landmark coffee shop after it closed suddenly last month. Photo Sarah Page
Most Popular

New proposals for future of Horsham’s historic Drill Hall

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The council said that it had been shut for refurbishment works.

Esquires will be open from 7am to 6pm from Monday to Saturday and from 8am until 6pm on Sundays.

People have taken to social media to speak of their delight at the cafe’s return.

Related topics:Horsham District Council