Shoppers welcome return of landmark Horsham coffee shop
Shoppers in Horsham are welcoming the return of a landmark coffee shop.
Esquires cafe in The Forum closed suddenly last month prompting public speculation about its future.
But the cafe, which is owned by Horsham District Council, reopened under new management on Friday.
The council said that it had been shut for refurbishment works.
Esquires will be open from 7am to 6pm from Monday to Saturday and from 8am until 6pm on Sundays.
People have taken to social media to speak of their delight at the cafe’s return.