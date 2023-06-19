Local shops, restaurants, pubs and cafes are being urged to join a ‘Sussex Six’ campaign aimed at making more Sussex produce available across the county.

At a business launch event at Kinsbrook Vineyard and Farm Shop in Thakeham this week, Nick Hempleman, founder of The Sussex Produce Company, said: “Sussex has such a wonderful range of local produce and it’s good for the local economy and for the environment to sell and serve it.”

He added: “More and more people are looking for delicious, locally produced food and drink to buy and when eating out. It’ll put money in the till and money back in the local economy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The campaign, which is funded by Horsham District Council and organised by Natural Partnerships CIC, invites local hospitality and retail businesses to pledge to take on six new Sussex products over the next year and they will be highlighted as part of a major two-year campaign in the autumn.

The ‘Sussex Six’ campaign is aimed at making more Sussex produce available across the county.

Horsham District Council cabinet member for the local economy Ruth Fletcher said: “Food and drink is a real success story for the Horsham district with an increasing number of high quality growers and producers supplying our restaurants, cafes, hotels and independent shops. It is a win, win for both the local economy and the local environment. I would urge as many businesses as possible to sign up to the ‘Sussex Six’ challenge.”