Two Midhurst councillors have called for residents to show their local businesses some love this Christmas.

Following two difficult years for businesses due to the pandemic and now the cost of living crisis, a town councillor Dominic Merritt and district councillor Gordon McAra have said local businesses need the support of residents now more than ever.

The Christmas season is crucial to the shops, pubs and restaurants across Midhurst and Easebourne. Now battling with energy and supply costs, they need the full support of local residents to get into the Christmas spirit and keep our high streets vibrant.

Commenting on the need for local support, Midhurst Town Councillor, Dominic Merritt said, "Although some businesses have closed it is particularly gratifying to welcome more retailers and venues to the town.

"But they need local support to thrive, so everyone is encouraged to do their shopping in Midhurst and visit the restaurants, pubs and other venues over the festive season."

Supporting his comments, Gordon McAra, district councillor for the town added: "As always, it's a use it or lose it situation but the retailers in the town have made an amazing effort to bring a wide selections of gifts and goods to their customers and there is very little that you can't buy in Midhurst or Easebourne."

Andrew Chiverton, owner of The Crafty Pint Shop in West Street, said there is more of an experience when shoppers take their money into towns and villages rather than buying from online shops.

"When you come into a shop you see what’s here You can touch it, feel it, taste it, use it, or in my case — drink it.

“It’s very important to make sure local businesses are supported because it also helps people to be supported locally. Not everybody can travel to go to places and not everybody wants to shop online."

“Local businesses are always very grateful for the support of local people. If we don’t have that support then we don’t exist and obviously it is important for our high streets to have a good mixture of businesses.

