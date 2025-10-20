Signs go up for new restaurant in Worthing town centre

Temporary stickers have gone up advertising a new restaurant coming to the heart of Worthing town centre.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tern Restaurant plans to open its new premises in Warwick Street in early December, with an opening date due to be revealed soon. It will be located in the space previously occupied by Jeanstore.

Fine dining restaurant Tern was located on Worthing Pier until August. In July, it set up a Crowdfunder to help it pay for a bigger space in Warwick Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The desired £65,000 amount was secured in two days, with the final fundraising tally landing at £88,000 after a month of Crowdfunding.

A new Tern restaurant is opening in Warwick Street, Worthing, later this year

Chef/director of Tern Johnny Stanford revealed his restaurant would be moving to a new spot in a Facebook post at the end of May. He started Tern in 2023, and said it has now outgrown its current spot above Perch on the Pier, and needed space to grow.

Supporters of the Crowdfunder could choose from a range of rewards, including early bookings, unique dining experiences, workshops and collaborative events with leading British producers and creatives.

In an update on the Crowdfunding page last week, Johnny and partner Sophie said: “Hello all! It’s time for another update!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our first merch rewards have been packed and are ready to dispatch this week, and oh MY are they beautiful! Ali and Jam at HelloDODO have done an incredible job, and we are so proud to be able to deliver people and planet friendly merch which is not only functional and beautiful, but also a physical symbol of how much can be achieved when we work together and embrace our strengths as independents.

A new Tern restaurant is opening in Warwick Street, Worthing, later this year

“Backers who have pledged for a single apron or tote bag can expect to find one delivered very soon!

“The next phase will be delivery on single t-shirts and sweatshirts, and at that stage we will also be putting together our merch bundles to be ready in-line with our opening!

“Speaking of opening, the build is coming together fast! We are hoping to have an opening date in the next fortnight, and are currently in the midst of meticulously planning our opening events and strategies! Expect to be kept up to date via crowdfunder updates (such as this), newsletters to our subscribers, and as ever social media! If there’s anything you are wondering, please don’t hesitate to drop us an email and we’ll do our best to answer any questions you may have!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the meanwhile, we have approximately one thousand plates to keep spinning! So with love and much appreciation - we’d better get back to it!

“Johnny and Sophie

“PS - Tag us @ternrestaurant - we’d love to see pictures of you with your Tern merch!”

The new space will feature an open kitchen and what is believed to be the UK’s only restaurant bar serving exclusively British wines, spirits and cocktails.

For more updates, see Tern’s Facebook page.