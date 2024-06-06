Created by the National Edible Oil Distributors’ Association (NEODA), the biggest day in the fish & chip calendar – National Fish & Chip Day – has returned for it’s ninth year in 2024.

A NEODA spokesperson said: “To honour all those involved in the D-Day landings, the largest naval, land and air operation in history, National Fish & Chip Day will be moving from its traditional Friday slot in 2024 and will be celebrating the nation’s favourite dish on Thursday 6th June, which marks the 80th anniversary of this momentous day.

“The event has gone from strength to strength since its inception in 2015 and National Fish & Chip Day will recognise the huge importance of fish and chips during WW1 and WW11, and on D-Day in particular.

"Fish & Chips were often considered the British national dish and this humble meal was a vital ingredient of the war effort in both the first and second world wars."

The British Government safeguarded the supply of fish and potatoes during both world wars ‘in order to keep up morale’, the NEODA said.

Gary Lewis, association president, said “National Fish & Chip Day has always brought the nation together to celebrate this iconic dish, and because of the intrinsic links it has always had with the World Wars and D Day, we decided to move the date to show our support."

To get involved and build support, start posting on social media with the hashtag #nationalfishandchipday now.

Here are the six of the best places to get fish and chips in Adur, Worthing and Littlehampton.

